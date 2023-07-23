THROUGH JULY 22
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Yoshida Bos
|86
|335
|107
|52
|.319
|Y.Díaz TB
|85
|325
|103
|60
|.317
|Bichette Tor
|98
|418
|130
|47
|.311
|J.Naylor Cle
|88
|329
|101
|40
|.307
|Ohtani LAA
|98
|371
|112
|75
|.302
|Tucker Hou
|98
|358
|108
|52
|.302
|Hays Bal
|88
|324
|96
|47
|.296
|J.Ramírez Cle
|95
|375
|109
|61
|.291
|Merrifield Tor
|90
|327
|95
|41
|.291
|Benintendi ChW
|94
|355
|102
|49
|.287
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 36; Robert Jr., Chicago, 28; A.García, Texas, 24; Devers, Boston, 23; Burger, Chicago, 21; Siri, Tampa Bay, 20; Judge, New York, 19; Jung, Texas, 19; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 80; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 77; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 76; Devers, Boston, 73; Heim, Texas, 69; Tucker, Houston, 68; Turner, Boston, 64; Bregman, Houston, 63; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 62; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 62.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 11-5; Kremer, Baltimore, 10-4; Bassitt, Toronto, 10-5; Cole, New York, 9-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 9-6; Ryan, Minnesota, 9-6; Kirby, Seattle, 9-8; 2 tied at 8-3.
