THROUGH JULY 22

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Yoshida Bos8633510752.319
Y.Díaz TB8532510360.317
Bichette Tor9841813047.311
J.Naylor Cle8832910140.307
Ohtani LAA9837111275.302
Tucker Hou9835810852.302
Hays Bal883249647.296
J.Ramírez Cle9537510961.291
Merrifield Tor903279541.291
Benintendi ChW9435510249.287

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 36; Robert Jr., Chicago, 28; A.García, Texas, 24; Devers, Boston, 23; Burger, Chicago, 21; Siri, Tampa Bay, 20; Judge, New York, 19; Jung, Texas, 19; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 18; Trout, Los Angeles, 18.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 80; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 77; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 76; Devers, Boston, 73; Heim, Texas, 69; Tucker, Houston, 68; Turner, Boston, 64; Bregman, Houston, 63; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 62; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 62.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 11-5; Kremer, Baltimore, 10-4; Bassitt, Toronto, 10-5; Cole, New York, 9-2; Gibson, Baltimore, 9-6; Ryan, Minnesota, 9-6; Kirby, Seattle, 9-8; 2 tied at 8-3.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you