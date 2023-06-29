THROUGH JUNE 28
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bichette Tor
|80
|341
|110
|42
|.323
|Y.Díaz TB
|68
|261
|84
|52
|.322
|Hays Bal
|73
|271
|85
|42
|.314
|Ohtani LAA
|80
|311
|96
|57
|.309
|Verdugo Bos
|73
|291
|88
|51
|.302
|Yoshida Bos
|70
|269
|80
|40
|.297
|J.Ramírez Cle
|75
|296
|88
|49
|.297
|Taveras Tex
|66
|236
|70
|38
|.297
|J.Naylor Cle
|71
|262
|77
|28
|.294
|Merrifield Tor
|73
|268
|78
|32
|.291
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 28; Robert Jr., Chicago, 22; A.García, Texas, 20; Judge, New York, 19; Devers, Boston, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Burger, Chicago, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 17; Jung, Texas, 16; 3 tied at 15.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 66; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 64; Devers, Boston, 61; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 58; Alvarez, Houston, 55; Heim, Texas, 55; Semien, Texas, 55; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 54; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 51; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 50.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 9-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Cole, New York, 8-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 8-3; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-5; Ryan, Minnesota, 8-5; Berríos, Toronto, 8-5; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Dunning, Texas, 7-1.
