THROUGH MAY 24
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|46
|170
|63
|17
|.371
|E.Díaz Col
|44
|147
|50
|20
|.340
|Acuña Jr. Atl
|50
|196
|65
|46
|.332
|Freeman LAD
|51
|203
|66
|42
|.325
|Gurriel Jr. Ari
|44
|167
|53
|29
|.317
|T.Estrada SF
|46
|188
|58
|30
|.309
|Meneses Was
|47
|198
|59
|18
|.298
|Gorman StL
|46
|155
|46
|22
|.297
|Hoerner ChC
|40
|173
|51
|27
|.295
|Nimmo NYM
|49
|190
|56
|27
|.295
Home Runs
Alonso, New York, 18; Muncy, Los Angeles, 15; Soler, Miami, 15; Olson, Atlanta, 14; Gorman, St. Louis, 13; Wisdom, Chicago, 12; Tellez, Milwaukee, 12; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 12; 3 tied at 11.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 43; Gorman, St. Louis, 40; Bohm, Philadelphia, 37; Olson, Atlanta, 37; Murphy, Atlanta, 36; Muncy, Los Angeles, 35; C.Walker, Arizona, 34; Arenado, St. Louis, 34; Fraley, Cincinnati, 33; Lindor, New York, 33.
Pitching
Steele, Chicago, 6-1; Gallen, Arizona, 6-2; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 6-4; Keller, Pittsburgh, 5-1; Smyly, Chicago, 5-1; Wacha, San Diego, 5-1; Kelly, Arizona, 5-3; F.Peralta, Milwaukee, 5-3; Ty.Megill, New York, 5-3; 2 tied at 5-4.
