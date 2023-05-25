THROUGH MAY 24

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia461706317.371
E.Díaz Col441475020.340
Acuña Jr. Atl501966546.332
Freeman LAD512036642.325
Gurriel Jr. Ari441675329.317
T.Estrada SF461885830.309
Meneses Was471985918.298
Gorman StL461554622.297
Hoerner ChC401735127.295
Nimmo NYM491905627.295

Home Runs

Alonso, New York, 18; Muncy, Los Angeles, 15; Soler, Miami, 15; Olson, Atlanta, 14; Gorman, St. Louis, 13; Wisdom, Chicago, 12; Tellez, Milwaukee, 12; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 12; 3 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 43; Gorman, St. Louis, 40; Bohm, Philadelphia, 37; Olson, Atlanta, 37; Murphy, Atlanta, 36; Muncy, Los Angeles, 35; C.Walker, Arizona, 34; Arenado, St. Louis, 34; Fraley, Cincinnati, 33; Lindor, New York, 33.

Pitching

Steele, Chicago, 6-1; Gallen, Arizona, 6-2; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 6-4; Keller, Pittsburgh, 5-1; Smyly, Chicago, 5-1; Wacha, San Diego, 5-1; Kelly, Arizona, 5-3; F.Peralta, Milwaukee, 5-3; Ty.Megill, New York, 5-3; 2 tied at 5-4.

