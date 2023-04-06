THROUGH APRIL 5

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
M.Chapman Tor727134.481
Duvall Bos624118.458
Moncada ChW625113.440
Torres NYY61985.421
Franco TB624104.417
Guerrero Jr. Tor727115.407
Larnach Min62394.391
Kiermaier Tor62183.381
Ward LAA627106.370
Trout LAA61975.368

Home Runs

Raley, Tampa Bay, 3; Gallo, Minnesota, 3; Duvall, Boston, 3; Tucker, Houston, 3; 21 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

Duvall, Boston, 12; Alvarez, Houston, 10; O'Hoppe, Los Angeles, 8; Siri, Tampa Bay, 8; Mullins, Baltimore, 8; Tucker, Houston, 8; Kwan, Cleveland, 8; Gallo, Minnesota, 7; Franco, Tampa Bay, 7; M.Chapman, Toronto, 7.

Pitching

Cole, New York, 2-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 2-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2-0; May, Oakland, 2-1; 19 tied at 1-0.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you