THROUGH APRIL 5
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|M.Chapman Tor
|7
|27
|13
|4
|.481
|Duvall Bos
|6
|24
|11
|8
|.458
|Moncada ChW
|6
|25
|11
|3
|.440
|Torres NYY
|6
|19
|8
|5
|.421
|Franco TB
|6
|24
|10
|4
|.417
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|7
|27
|11
|5
|.407
|Larnach Min
|6
|23
|9
|4
|.391
|Kiermaier Tor
|6
|21
|8
|3
|.381
|Ward LAA
|6
|27
|10
|6
|.370
|Trout LAA
|6
|19
|7
|5
|.368
Home Runs
Raley, Tampa Bay, 3; Gallo, Minnesota, 3; Duvall, Boston, 3; Tucker, Houston, 3; 21 tied at 2.
Runs Batted In
Duvall, Boston, 12; Alvarez, Houston, 10; O'Hoppe, Los Angeles, 8; Siri, Tampa Bay, 8; Mullins, Baltimore, 8; Tucker, Houston, 8; Kwan, Cleveland, 8; Gallo, Minnesota, 7; Franco, Tampa Bay, 7; M.Chapman, Toronto, 7.
Pitching
Cole, New York, 2-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 2-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 2-0; May, Oakland, 2-1; 19 tied at 1-0.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.