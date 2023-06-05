THROUGH JUNE 4
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bichette Tor
|61
|261
|87
|34
|.333
|Y.Díaz TB
|51
|193
|61
|40
|.316
|Yoshida Bos
|52
|202
|63
|33
|.312
|Urshela LAA
|56
|200
|62
|21
|.310
|Franco TB
|57
|227
|70
|37
|.308
|Semien Tex
|59
|245
|75
|55
|.306
|Hays Bal
|53
|193
|58
|29
|.301
|Merrifield Tor
|54
|197
|59
|28
|.299
|Greene Det
|52
|203
|60
|29
|.296
|Rizzo NYY
|56
|215
|63
|32
|.293
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15; A.García, Texas, 14; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; 5 tied at 12.
Runs Batted In
Alvarez, Houston, 53; A.García, Texas, 51; Devers, Boston, 49; Semien, Texas, 48; Heim, Texas, 46; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 41; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 41; Judge, New York, 40; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 40; Bichette, Toronto, 40.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 8-2; Cole, New York, 7-0; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 7-1; Gibson, Baltimore, 7-3; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-3; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; J.Gray, Texas, 6-1; 2 tied at 6-2.
