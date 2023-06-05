THROUGH JUNE 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Bichette Tor612618734.333
Y.Díaz TB511936140.316
Yoshida Bos522026333.312
Urshela LAA562006221.310
Franco TB572277037.308
Semien Tex592457555.306
Hays Bal531935829.301
Merrifield Tor541975928.299
Greene Det522036029.296
Rizzo NYY562156332.293

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 16; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 15; A.García, Texas, 14; Robert Jr., Chicago, 13; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Devers, Boston, 13; 5 tied at 12.

Runs Batted In

Alvarez, Houston, 53; A.García, Texas, 51; Devers, Boston, 49; Semien, Texas, 48; Heim, Texas, 46; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 41; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 41; Judge, New York, 40; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 40; Bichette, Toronto, 40.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 9-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 8-2; Cole, New York, 7-0; Javier, Houston, 7-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 7-1; Gibson, Baltimore, 7-3; Ryan, Minnesota, 7-3; M.Pérez, Texas, 6-1; J.Gray, Texas, 6-1; 2 tied at 6-2.

