THROUGH SEPTEMBER 3

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia13151418361.356
Freeman LAD136540181111.335
Acuña Jr. Atl136550184123.335
Bellinger ChC10741013181.320
Betts LAD130509161117.316
Harper Phi10238211466.298
Harris II Atl11340311760.290
Stott Phi12849914469.289
L.Thomas Was13553715391.285
Willi.Contreras Mil11544012468.282

Home Runs

Olson, Atlanta, 44; Alonso, New York, 41; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 39; Betts, Los Angeles, 38; Soler, Miami, 35; Muncy, Los Angeles, 32; Ozuna, Atlanta, 32; Riley, Atlanta, 32; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 32; C.Walker, Arizona, 30.

Runs Batted In

Olson, Atlanta, 113; Alonso, New York, 100; Betts, Los Angeles, 99; Muncy, Los Angeles, 91; Albies, Atlanta, 90; C.Walker, Arizona, 90; Freeman, Los Angeles, 89; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 88; Arenado, St. Louis, 87; 2 tied at 85.

Pitching

Steele, Chicago, 16-3; Strider, Atlanta, 16-4; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 14-5; Gallen, Arizona, 14-7; Morton, Atlanta, 14-11; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 12-4; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 12-9; Snell, San Diego, 12-9; Wacha, San Diego, 11-2; Elder, Atlanta, 11-4.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you