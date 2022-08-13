THROUGH AUGUST 12
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|99
|373
|124
|61
|.332
|Bogaerts Bos
|109
|404
|124
|63
|.307
|Devers Bos
|97
|388
|119
|64
|.307
|Gurriel Jr. Tor
|100
|369
|113
|47
|.306
|Judge NYY
|109
|410
|125
|96
|.305
|Benintendi KC
|107
|391
|119
|45
|.304
|Giménez Cle
|100
|330
|100
|45
|.303
|Kirk Tor
|99
|324
|98
|49
|.302
|Robert ChW
|82
|335
|101
|51
|.301
|T.Anderson ChW
|79
|332
|100
|50
|.301
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 46; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 27; Rizzo, New York, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 25; Seager, Texas, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Devers, Boston, 24; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 23.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 100; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 92; Alvarez, Houston, 74; Tucker, Houston, 74; A.García, Texas, 71; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 68; Rizzo, New York, 67; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 66; Bichette, Toronto, 64; Stanton, New York, 61.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 15-3; Manoah, Toronto, 12-5; Cease, Chicago, 12-5; Taillon, New York, 11-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 11-4; Urquidy, Houston, 11-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-7; 2 tied at 9-3.
