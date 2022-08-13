THROUGH AUGUST 12

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min9937312461.332
Bogaerts Bos10940412463.307
Devers Bos9738811964.307
Gurriel Jr. Tor10036911347.306
Judge NYY10941012596.305
Benintendi KC10739111945.304
Giménez Cle10033010045.303
Kirk Tor993249849.302
Robert ChW8233510151.301
T.Anderson ChW7933210050.301

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 46; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 27; Rizzo, New York, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 25; Seager, Texas, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Devers, Boston, 24; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 23.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 100; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 92; Alvarez, Houston, 74; Tucker, Houston, 74; A.García, Texas, 71; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 68; Rizzo, New York, 67; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 66; Bichette, Toronto, 64; Stanton, New York, 61.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 15-3; Manoah, Toronto, 12-5; Cease, Chicago, 12-5; Taillon, New York, 11-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 11-4; Urquidy, Houston, 11-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-7; 2 tied at 9-3.

