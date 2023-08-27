THROUGH AUGUST 26
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|125
|488
|171
|54
|.350
|Freeman LAD
|128
|508
|172
|107
|.339
|Acuña Jr. Atl
|128
|514
|171
|115
|.333
|Bellinger ChC
|98
|372
|118
|74
|.317
|Betts LAD
|122
|478
|149
|108
|.312
|Harper Phi
|95
|356
|109
|62
|.306
|Stott Phi
|121
|472
|140
|66
|.297
|Harris II Atl
|105
|371
|106
|57
|.286
|L.Thomas Was
|129
|515
|146
|86
|.283
|Bohm Phi
|115
|438
|124
|61
|.283
Home Runs
Olson, Atlanta, 43; Alonso, New York, 39; Soler, Miami, 35; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 35; Betts, Los Angeles, 34; Muncy, Los Angeles, 30; Riley, Atlanta, 30; 4 tied at 28.
Runs Batted In
Olson, Atlanta, 112; Alonso, New York, 96; Albies, Atlanta, 90; Betts, Los Angeles, 90; Arenado, St. Louis, 87; C.Walker, Arizona, 86; Freeman, Los Angeles, 86; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 83; Muncy, Los Angeles, 82; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 82.
Pitching
Strider, Atlanta, 15-4; Steele, Chicago, 14-3; Gallen, Arizona, 14-5; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 13-5; Morton, Atlanta, 13-10; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 11-4; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 11-7; Keller, Pittsburgh, 11-8; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 11-8; F.Peralta, Milwaukee, 11-8.
