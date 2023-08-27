THROUGH AUGUST 26

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia12548817154.350
Freeman LAD128508172107.339
Acuña Jr. Atl128514171115.333
Bellinger ChC9837211874.317
Betts LAD122478149108.312
Harper Phi9535610962.306
Stott Phi12147214066.297
Harris II Atl10537110657.286
L.Thomas Was12951514686.283
Bohm Phi11543812461.283

Home Runs

Olson, Atlanta, 43; Alonso, New York, 39; Soler, Miami, 35; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 35; Betts, Los Angeles, 34; Muncy, Los Angeles, 30; Riley, Atlanta, 30; 4 tied at 28.

Runs Batted In

Olson, Atlanta, 112; Alonso, New York, 96; Albies, Atlanta, 90; Betts, Los Angeles, 90; Arenado, St. Louis, 87; C.Walker, Arizona, 86; Freeman, Los Angeles, 86; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 83; Muncy, Los Angeles, 82; Castellanos, Philadelphia, 82.

Pitching

Strider, Atlanta, 15-4; Steele, Chicago, 14-3; Gallen, Arizona, 14-5; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 13-5; Morton, Atlanta, 13-10; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 11-4; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 11-7; Keller, Pittsburgh, 11-8; Aa.Nola, Philadelphia, 11-8; F.Peralta, Milwaukee, 11-8.

