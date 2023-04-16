THROUGH APRIL 15
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|14
|47
|24
|7
|.511
|J.Rojas Ari
|11
|41
|16
|7
|.390
|Stott Phi
|15
|64
|24
|3
|.375
|E.Díaz Col
|15
|46
|17
|7
|.370
|Estrada SF
|13
|52
|19
|10
|.365
|Acuña Jr. Atl
|15
|63
|23
|15
|.365
|Bogaerts SD
|16
|61
|22
|12
|.361
|Willi.Contreras Mil
|11
|40
|14
|1
|.350
|Davis SF
|13
|41
|14
|7
|.341
|Cooper Mia
|13
|50
|17
|4
|.340
Home Runs
Alonso, New York, 7; Muncy, Los Angeles, 6; Wisdom, Chicago, 5; Tellez, Milwaukee, 5; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 5; Olson, Atlanta, 5; 8 tied at 4.
Runs Batted In
Lindor, New York, 15; Olson, Atlanta, 15; Muncy, Los Angeles, 14; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 14; 7 tied at 13.
Pitching
J.Urías, Los Angeles, 3-0; Megill, New York, 3-0; 14 tied at 2-0.
