THROUGH APRIL 15

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia1447247.511
J.Rojas Ari1141167.390
Stott Phi1564243.375
E.Díaz Col1546177.370
Estrada SF13521910.365
Acuña Jr. Atl15632315.365
Bogaerts SD16612212.361
Willi.Contreras Mil1140141.350
Davis SF1341147.341
Cooper Mia1350174.340

Home Runs

Alonso, New York, 7; Muncy, Los Angeles, 6; Wisdom, Chicago, 5; Tellez, Milwaukee, 5; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 5; Olson, Atlanta, 5; 8 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Lindor, New York, 15; Olson, Atlanta, 15; Muncy, Los Angeles, 14; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 14; 7 tied at 13.

Pitching

J.Urías, Los Angeles, 3-0; Megill, New York, 3-0; 14 tied at 2-0.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you