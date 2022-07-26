THROUGH JULY 25
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|93
|352
|118
|68
|.335
|Freeman LAD
|95
|373
|120
|65
|.322
|T.Turner LAD
|95
|385
|118
|56
|.306
|Hoerner ChC
|82
|294
|90
|32
|.306
|Bell Was
|97
|354
|107
|49
|.302
|M.Machado SD
|88
|336
|101
|60
|.301
|Iglesias Col
|81
|297
|89
|32
|.300
|S.Marte NYM
|81
|328
|98
|56
|.299
|Lux LAD
|87
|275
|82
|48
|.298
|Riley Atl
|97
|380
|113
|60
|.297
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 31; Riley, Atlanta, 28; Alonso, New York, 25; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 24; Betts, Los Angeles, 22; C.Walker, Arizona, 22; Cron, Colorado, 22; Adames, Milwaukee, 20; Soto, Washington, 20; 3 tied at 19.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 83; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 77; Cron, Colorado, 70; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 69; Lindor, New York, 66; Riley, Atlanta, 64; Olson, Atlanta, 64; Freeman, Los Angeles, 62; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 60; Arenado, St. Louis, 59.
Pitching
Wright, Atlanta, 12-4; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-1; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 10-1; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Carrasco, New York, 10-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 10-5; Webb, San Francisco, 9-3; Alcantara, Miami, 9-4; Darvish, San Diego, 9-4; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 9-6.
