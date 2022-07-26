THROUGH JULY 25

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Goldschmidt StL9335211868.335
Freeman LAD9537312065.322
T.Turner LAD9538511856.306
Hoerner ChC822949032.306
Bell Was9735410749.302
M.Machado SD8833610160.301
Iglesias Col812978932.300
S.Marte NYM813289856.299
Lux LAD872758248.298
Riley Atl9738011360.297

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 31; Riley, Atlanta, 28; Alonso, New York, 25; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 24; Betts, Los Angeles, 22; C.Walker, Arizona, 22; Cron, Colorado, 22; Adames, Milwaukee, 20; Soto, Washington, 20; 3 tied at 19.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 83; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 77; Cron, Colorado, 70; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 69; Lindor, New York, 66; Riley, Atlanta, 64; Olson, Atlanta, 64; Freeman, Los Angeles, 62; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 60; Arenado, St. Louis, 59.

Pitching

Wright, Atlanta, 12-4; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-1; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 10-1; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Carrasco, New York, 10-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 10-5; Webb, San Francisco, 9-3; Alcantara, Miami, 9-4; Darvish, San Diego, 9-4; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 9-6.

