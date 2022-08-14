THROUGH AUGUST 13

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min10037712761.337
Giménez Cle10133210245.307
Bogaerts Bos11040912563.306
Benintendi KC10839412047.305
Judge NYY11041212596.303
Gurriel Jr. Tor10137311347.303
Devers Bos9839311964.303
Robert ChW8233510151.301
Vaughn ChW9135210644.301
Kirk Tor1003279849.300

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 46; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 27; Rizzo, New York, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 26; Seager, Texas, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Devers, Boston, 24; 2 tied at 23.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 100; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 92; Tucker, Houston, 76; Alvarez, Houston, 74; A.García, Texas, 72; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 68; Rizzo, New York, 67; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 67; Bichette, Toronto, 64; 3 tied at 61.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 15-3; Manoah, Toronto, 12-5; Cease, Chicago, 12-5; Taillon, New York, 11-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 11-4; Urquidy, Houston, 11-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 10-7; 2 tied at 9-3.

