THROUGH JULY 8

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Bichette Tor8938112246.320
Y.Díaz TB772929356.318
Yoshida Bos772979345.313
Hays Bal772828843.312
J.Naylor Cle792959033.305
Ohtani LAA8934110363.302
Taveras Tex762758143.295
Tucker Hou883209346.291
Verdugo Bos823289557.290
J.Ramírez Cle863369755.289

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; Robert Jr., Chicago, 26; A.García, Texas, 23; Devers, Boston, 20; Judge, New York, 19; Burger, Chicago, 19; Jung, Texas, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 17; 2 tied at 16.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 75; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 71; Devers, Boston, 70; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 64; Heim, Texas, 59; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 58; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 58; 4 tied at 56.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 10-3; Cole, New York, 9-2; Kremer, Baltimore, 9-4; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 9-4; Dunning, Texas, 8-2; Bassitt, Toronto, 8-5; Ryan, Minnesota, 8-5; Berríos, Toronto, 8-6; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-6.

