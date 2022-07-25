THROUGH JULY 24
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|93
|352
|118
|68
|.335
|Freeman LAD
|94
|369
|120
|65
|.325
|Bell Was
|96
|351
|107
|49
|.305
|T.Turner LAD
|94
|381
|116
|56
|.304
|Hoerner ChC
|81
|290
|88
|32
|.303
|Iglesias Col
|81
|297
|89
|32
|.300
|M.Machado SD
|87
|331
|99
|58
|.299
|S.Marte NYM
|80
|324
|96
|54
|.296
|Arenado StL
|91
|345
|102
|42
|.296
|Lux LAD
|86
|271
|80
|48
|.295
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 30; Riley, Atlanta, 28; Alonso, New York, 25; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 24; Betts, Los Angeles, 22; C.Walker, Arizona, 22; Cron, Colorado, 22; Adames, Milwaukee, 20; Soto, Washington, 20; 2 tied at 19.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 82; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 77; Cron, Colorado, 70; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 69; Lindor, New York, 66; Riley, Atlanta, 63; Freeman, Los Angeles, 62; Olson, Atlanta, 62; Arenado, St. Louis, 59; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 59.
Pitching
Wright, Atlanta, 12-4; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 10-1; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Carrasco, New York, 10-4; Webb, San Francisco, 9-3; Alcantara, Miami, 9-4; Darvish, San Diego, 9-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 9-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 9-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.