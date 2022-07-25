THROUGH JULY 24

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Goldschmidt StL9335211868.335
Freeman LAD9436912065.325
Bell Was9635110749.305
T.Turner LAD9438111656.304
Hoerner ChC812908832.303
Iglesias Col812978932.300
M.Machado SD873319958.299
S.Marte NYM803249654.296
Arenado StL9134510242.296
Lux LAD862718048.295

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 30; Riley, Atlanta, 28; Alonso, New York, 25; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 24; Betts, Los Angeles, 22; C.Walker, Arizona, 22; Cron, Colorado, 22; Adames, Milwaukee, 20; Soto, Washington, 20; 2 tied at 19.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 82; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 77; Cron, Colorado, 70; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 69; Lindor, New York, 66; Riley, Atlanta, 63; Freeman, Los Angeles, 62; Olson, Atlanta, 62; Arenado, St. Louis, 59; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 59.

Pitching

Wright, Atlanta, 12-4; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 10-1; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Carrasco, New York, 10-4; Webb, San Francisco, 9-3; Alcantara, Miami, 9-4; Darvish, San Diego, 9-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 9-5; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 9-6.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

