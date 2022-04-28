THROUGH APRIL 27
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Benintendi KC
|17
|61
|24
|6
|.393
|Bogaerts Bos
|19
|74
|29
|12
|.392
|France Sea
|19
|74
|27
|11
|.365
|Trout LAA
|16
|54
|19
|14
|.352
|Ramírez Cle
|19
|72
|25
|9
|.347
|J.Crawford Sea
|19
|67
|23
|9
|.343
|N.Lowe Tex
|19
|73
|25
|6
|.342
|Kwan Cle
|14
|44
|15
|10
|.341
|Arraez Min
|18
|57
|19
|6
|.333
|Grossman Det
|15
|52
|17
|7
|.327
Home Runs
Rizzo, New York, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Ramírez, Cleveland, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; S.Perez, Kansas City, 5; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; Judge, New York, 5; France, Seattle, 5; 7 tied at 4.
Runs Batted In
Ramírez, Cleveland, 25; France, Seattle, 21; Rizzo, New York, 19; Marsh, Los Angeles, 15; Brown, Oakland, 13; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 13; Tucker, Houston, 13; Stanton, New York, 13; Verdugo, Boston, 13; 4 tied at 12.
Pitching
Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Bundy, Minnesota, 3-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 3-1; 8 tied at 2-0.
