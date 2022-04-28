THROUGH APRIL 27

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Benintendi KC1761246.393
Bogaerts Bos19742912.392
France Sea19742711.365
Trout LAA16541914.352
Ramírez Cle1972259.347
J.Crawford Sea1967239.343
N.Lowe Tex1973256.342
Kwan Cle14441510.341
Arraez Min1857196.333
Grossman Det1552177.327

Home Runs

Rizzo, New York, 8; Buxton, Minnesota, 6; Ramírez, Cleveland, 6; Trout, Los Angeles, 5; S.Perez, Kansas City, 5; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; Judge, New York, 5; France, Seattle, 5; 7 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 25; France, Seattle, 21; Rizzo, New York, 19; Marsh, Los Angeles, 15; Brown, Oakland, 13; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 13; Tucker, Houston, 13; Stanton, New York, 13; Verdugo, Boston, 13; 4 tied at 12.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 4-0; Cimber, Toronto, 4-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 3-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 3-0; Bundy, Minnesota, 3-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 3-1; 8 tied at 2-0.

