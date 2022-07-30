THROUGH JULY 29

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min8932711054.336
Devers Bos8734911362.324
Benintendi KC9535411241.316
Alvarez Hou842919267.316
Kirk Tor892929248.315
Bogaerts Bos9735611256.315
Gurriel Jr. Tor9032910243.310
T.Anderson ChW712979248.310
France Sea8634010538.309
Robert ChW743069248.301

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 41; Alvarez, Houston, 30; Buxton, Minnesota, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Rizzo, New York, 24; Seager, Texas, 23; Devers, Boston, 22; 3 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 89; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 83; Alvarez, Houston, 69; Tucker, Houston, 64; A.García, Texas, 62; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; Rizzo, New York, 59; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 59; Story, Boston, 58.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 14-3; Manoah, Toronto, 11-5; Taillon, New York, 10-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; Cease, Chicago, 10-4; M.Pérez, Texas, 9-2; Cole, New York, 9-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 9-4; Urquidy, Houston, 9-4.

