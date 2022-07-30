THROUGH JULY 29
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|89
|327
|110
|54
|.336
|Devers Bos
|87
|349
|113
|62
|.324
|Benintendi KC
|95
|354
|112
|41
|.316
|Alvarez Hou
|84
|291
|92
|67
|.316
|Kirk Tor
|89
|292
|92
|48
|.315
|Bogaerts Bos
|97
|356
|112
|56
|.315
|Gurriel Jr. Tor
|90
|329
|102
|43
|.310
|T.Anderson ChW
|71
|297
|92
|48
|.310
|France Sea
|86
|340
|105
|38
|.309
|Robert ChW
|74
|306
|92
|48
|.301
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 41; Alvarez, Houston, 30; Buxton, Minnesota, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Rizzo, New York, 24; Seager, Texas, 23; Devers, Boston, 22; 3 tied at 21.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 89; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 83; Alvarez, Houston, 69; Tucker, Houston, 64; A.García, Texas, 62; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 62; Stanton, New York, 61; Rizzo, New York, 59; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 59; Story, Boston, 58.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 14-3; Manoah, Toronto, 11-5; Taillon, New York, 10-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; Cease, Chicago, 10-4; M.Pérez, Texas, 9-2; Cole, New York, 9-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 9-4; Urquidy, Houston, 9-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.