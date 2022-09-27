THROUGH SEPTEMBER 26
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Judge NYY
|150
|548
|172
|128
|.314
|Arraez Min
|139
|528
|165
|84
|.313
|Bogaerts Bos
|144
|538
|167
|83
|.310
|Giménez Cle
|139
|465
|142
|64
|.305
|N.Lowe Tex
|147
|559
|170
|69
|.304
|Benintendi NYY
|126
|461
|140
|54
|.304
|Alvarez Hou
|129
|448
|136
|92
|.304
|J.Abreu ChW
|151
|581
|176
|84
|.303
|Kwan Cle
|140
|535
|161
|86
|.301
|Altuve Hou
|135
|510
|152
|100
|.298
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 60; Trout, Los Angeles, 37; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Santander, Baltimore, 33; Rizzo, New York, 32; Seager, Texas, 32; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 30; Tucker, Houston, 29.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 128; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 119; Tucker, Houston, 104; Alvarez, Houston, 96; A.García, Texas, 96; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 93; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 92; Bregman, Houston, 91; Bichette, Toronto, 91; 2 tied at 88.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 17-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 16-5; Manoah, Toronto, 15-7; Quantrill, Cleveland, 14-5; Taillon, New York, 14-5; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 14-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 14-8; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; Urquidy, Houston, 13-8.
