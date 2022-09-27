THROUGH SEPTEMBER 26

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Judge NYY150548172128.314
Arraez Min13952816584.313
Bogaerts Bos14453816783.310
Giménez Cle13946514264.305
N.Lowe Tex14755917069.304
Benintendi NYY12646114054.304
Alvarez Hou12944813692.304
J.Abreu ChW15158117684.303
Kwan Cle14053516186.301
Altuve Hou135510152100.298

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 60; Trout, Los Angeles, 37; Alvarez, Houston, 37; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 34; Santander, Baltimore, 33; Rizzo, New York, 32; Seager, Texas, 32; Suárez, Seattle, 31; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 30; Tucker, Houston, 29.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 128; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 119; Tucker, Houston, 104; Alvarez, Houston, 96; A.García, Texas, 96; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 93; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 92; Bregman, Houston, 91; Bichette, Toronto, 91; 2 tied at 88.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 17-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 16-5; Manoah, Toronto, 15-7; Quantrill, Cleveland, 14-5; Taillon, New York, 14-5; Cease, Chicago, 14-7; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 14-8; L.Garcia, Houston, 14-8; Gilbert, Seattle, 13-6; Urquidy, Houston, 13-8.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you