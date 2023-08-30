THROUGH AUGUST 29

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Y.Díaz TB11243714379.327
Bichette Tor11448415254.314
Ohtani LAA131485149100.307
Yoshida Bos11745413465.295
Tucker Hou13047714078.294
Turner Bos12045913278.288
Merrifield Tor12447113561.287
Ju.Rodríguez Sea12653515382.286
N.Lowe Tex13151414578.282
Hays Bal11743012162.281

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 34; A.García, Texas, 32; Judge, New York, 29; Devers, Boston, 29; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 27; Tucker, Houston, 26; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 26; 3 tied at 25.

Runs Batted In

Tucker, Houston, 97; A.García, Texas, 95; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 94; Bregman, Houston, 89; Devers, Boston, 88; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 87; Turner, Boston, 86; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 84; Suárez, Seattle, 83; 2 tied at 81.

Pitching

Gibson, Baltimore, 13-7; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 13-8; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-5; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; Bassitt, Toronto, 12-7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Cole, New York, 11-4; L.Castillo, Seattle, 11-7; Bibee, Cleveland, 10-3.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you