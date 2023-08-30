THROUGH AUGUST 29
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Y.Díaz TB
|112
|437
|143
|79
|.327
|Bichette Tor
|114
|484
|152
|54
|.314
|Ohtani LAA
|131
|485
|149
|100
|.307
|Yoshida Bos
|117
|454
|134
|65
|.295
|Tucker Hou
|130
|477
|140
|78
|.294
|Turner Bos
|120
|459
|132
|78
|.288
|Merrifield Tor
|124
|471
|135
|61
|.287
|Ju.Rodríguez Sea
|126
|535
|153
|82
|.286
|N.Lowe Tex
|131
|514
|145
|78
|.282
|Hays Bal
|117
|430
|121
|62
|.281
Home Runs
Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 34; A.García, Texas, 32; Judge, New York, 29; Devers, Boston, 29; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 27; Tucker, Houston, 26; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 26; 3 tied at 25.
Runs Batted In
Tucker, Houston, 97; A.García, Texas, 95; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 94; Bregman, Houston, 89; Devers, Boston, 88; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 87; Turner, Boston, 86; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 84; Suárez, Seattle, 83; 2 tied at 81.
Pitching
Gibson, Baltimore, 13-7; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 13-8; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-5; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; Bassitt, Toronto, 12-7; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; Cole, New York, 11-4; L.Castillo, Seattle, 11-7; Bibee, Cleveland, 10-3.
