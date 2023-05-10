THROUGH MAY 9

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
M.Chapman Tor351294520.349
Bichette Tor361545126.331
Arozarena TB351344324.321
Y.Díaz TB341223929.320
Heim Tex311103522.318
Rooker Oak311043318.317
Verdugo Bos361424528.317
Guerrero Jr. Tor341344223.313
Franco TB351424423.310
Yoshida Bos301173622.308

Home Runs

Devers, Boston, 11; Rooker, Oakland, 10; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 10; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 9; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 9; A.García, Texas, 9; 9 tied at 8.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 36; Alvarez, Houston, 34; Devers, Boston, 34; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 30; Semien, Texas, 30; Heim, Texas, 28; Mullins, Baltimore, 28; Vaughn, Chicago, 28; 3 tied at 26.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Cole, New York, 5-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 5-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-1; S.Gray, Minnesota, 4-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 4-1; M.Pérez, Texas, 4-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 4-1; 5 tied at 4-2.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you