THROUGH AUGUST 7

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia10942415746.370
Freeman LAD11144415199.340
Acuña Jr. Atl111443150100.339
Stott Phi10641712656.302
Arcia Atl903189647.302
Bohm Phi10037811152.294
Yelich Mil11042112280.290
L.Thomas Was11144712977.289
Kim SD10836110462.288
Friedl Cin933309445.285

Home Runs

Olson, Atlanta, 39; Alonso, New York, 34; Betts, Los Angeles, 31; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 30; Soler, Miami, 28; Muncy, Los Angeles, 27; Albies, Atlanta, 26; Riley, Atlanta, 26; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 26; J.Martinez, Los Angeles, 25.

Runs Batted In

Olson, Atlanta, 100; Alonso, New York, 85; Arenado, St. Louis, 80; Freeman, Los Angeles, 80; Albies, Atlanta, 79; J.Martinez, Los Angeles, 76; Betts, Los Angeles, 75; 4 tied at 72.

Pitching

Steele, Chicago, 13-3; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 13-4; Strider, Atlanta, 12-4; Gallen, Arizona, 11-5; Musgrove, San Diego, 10-3; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 10-4; Stroman, Chicago, 10-8; Morton, Atlanta, 10-10; Scherzer, Texas, 9-4; 2 tied at 9-5.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

