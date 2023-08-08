THROUGH AUGUST 7
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|109
|424
|157
|46
|.370
|Freeman LAD
|111
|444
|151
|99
|.340
|Acuña Jr. Atl
|111
|443
|150
|100
|.339
|Stott Phi
|106
|417
|126
|56
|.302
|Arcia Atl
|90
|318
|96
|47
|.302
|Bohm Phi
|100
|378
|111
|52
|.294
|Yelich Mil
|110
|421
|122
|80
|.290
|L.Thomas Was
|111
|447
|129
|77
|.289
|Kim SD
|108
|361
|104
|62
|.288
|Friedl Cin
|93
|330
|94
|45
|.285
Home Runs
Olson, Atlanta, 39; Alonso, New York, 34; Betts, Los Angeles, 31; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 30; Soler, Miami, 28; Muncy, Los Angeles, 27; Albies, Atlanta, 26; Riley, Atlanta, 26; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 26; J.Martinez, Los Angeles, 25.
Runs Batted In
Olson, Atlanta, 100; Alonso, New York, 85; Arenado, St. Louis, 80; Freeman, Los Angeles, 80; Albies, Atlanta, 79; J.Martinez, Los Angeles, 76; Betts, Los Angeles, 75; 4 tied at 72.
Pitching
Steele, Chicago, 13-3; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 13-4; Strider, Atlanta, 12-4; Gallen, Arizona, 11-5; Musgrove, San Diego, 10-3; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 10-4; Stroman, Chicago, 10-8; Morton, Atlanta, 10-10; Scherzer, Texas, 9-4; 2 tied at 9-5.
