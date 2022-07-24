THROUGH JULY 23

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min8631710854.341
Devers Bos8734911362.324
Kirk Tor852768847.319
Benintendi KC9033410638.317
Gurriel Jr. Tor8731910040.313
Bogaerts Bos9233910654.313
T.Anderson ChW682848847.310
Alvarez Hou792778561.307
France Sea813229836.304
Giménez Cle832708235.304

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 37; Alvarez, Houston, 28; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Rizzo, New York, 22; Devers, Boston, 22; Seager, Texas, 22; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 20; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 20.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 81; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 78; Alvarez, Houston, 65; Tucker, Houston, 63; Stanton, New York, 61; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 60; Story, Boston, 58; Rizzo, New York, 57; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 57; 2 tied at 55.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 13-3; Manoah, Toronto, 11-4; Taillon, New York, 10-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; Cease, Chicago, 10-4; Cole, New York, 9-3; Urquidy, Houston, 9-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-5; 2 tied at 8-3.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

