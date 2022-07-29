THROUGH JULY 28

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Goldschmidt StL9335211868.335
Freeman LAD9838112367.323
T.Turner LAD9839712459.312
Lux LAD902878849.307
Hoerner ChC822949032.306
Bell Was9936110950.302
S.Marte NYM8233310056.300
Iglesias Col833049133.299
M.Machado SD8933810161.299
Arenado StL9134510242.296

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 32; Riley, Atlanta, 28; Alonso, New York, 26; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 24; Betts, Los Angeles, 23; C.Walker, Arizona, 23; Cron, Colorado, 22; 4 tied at 20.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 84; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 77; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 72; Cron, Colorado, 71; Lindor, New York, 67; Olson, Atlanta, 66; Freeman, Los Angeles, 65; Tellez, Milwaukee, 64; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 64; Riley, Atlanta, 64.

Pitching

Wright, Atlanta, 12-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 11-1; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-1; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Carrasco, New York, 10-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 10-5; Alcantara, Miami, 9-4; Webb, San Francisco, 9-4; Darvish, San Diego, 9-4; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 9-5.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

