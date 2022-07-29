THROUGH JULY 28
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|93
|352
|118
|68
|.335
|Freeman LAD
|98
|381
|123
|67
|.323
|T.Turner LAD
|98
|397
|124
|59
|.312
|Lux LAD
|90
|287
|88
|49
|.307
|Hoerner ChC
|82
|294
|90
|32
|.306
|Bell Was
|99
|361
|109
|50
|.302
|S.Marte NYM
|82
|333
|100
|56
|.300
|Iglesias Col
|83
|304
|91
|33
|.299
|M.Machado SD
|89
|338
|101
|61
|.299
|Arenado StL
|91
|345
|102
|42
|.296
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 32; Riley, Atlanta, 28; Alonso, New York, 26; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 24; Betts, Los Angeles, 23; C.Walker, Arizona, 23; Cron, Colorado, 22; 4 tied at 20.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 84; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 77; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 72; Cron, Colorado, 71; Lindor, New York, 67; Olson, Atlanta, 66; Freeman, Los Angeles, 65; Tellez, Milwaukee, 64; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 64; Riley, Atlanta, 64.
Pitching
Wright, Atlanta, 12-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 11-1; Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-1; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Carrasco, New York, 10-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 10-5; Alcantara, Miami, 9-4; Webb, San Francisco, 9-4; Darvish, San Diego, 9-4; Wheeler, Philadelphia, 9-5.
