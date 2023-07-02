THROUGH JULY 1
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|78
|299
|116
|36
|.388
|Acuña Jr. Atl
|82
|330
|110
|75
|.333
|Freeman LAD
|82
|327
|104
|65
|.318
|Castellanos Phi
|80
|315
|99
|49
|.314
|L.Thomas Was
|80
|320
|97
|57
|.303
|Stott Phi
|76
|307
|90
|35
|.293
|K.Marte Ari
|77
|296
|86
|61
|.291
|Hoerner ChC
|72
|303
|88
|45
|.290
|Carroll Ari
|79
|286
|83
|60
|.290
|Goldschmidt StL
|80
|311
|90
|51
|.289
Home Runs
Olson, Atlanta, 28; Alonso, New York, 24; Soler, Miami, 22; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 22; Betts, Los Angeles, 22; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 21; J.Martinez, Los Angeles, 19; Albies, Atlanta, 19; Muncy, Los Angeles, 18; 3 tied at 17.
Runs Batted In
Olson, Atlanta, 68; Albies, Atlanta, 57; J.Martinez, Los Angeles, 56; Betts, Los Angeles, 56; Alonso, New York, 55; Lindor, New York, 55; 5 tied at 54.
Pitching
Gallen, Arizona, 10-2; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 10-4; Strider, Atlanta, 9-2; Steele, Chicago, 9-2; Keller, Pittsburgh, 9-3; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 9-3; M.Kelly, Arizona, 9-4; Stroman, Chicago, 9-5; Gibaut, Cincinnati, 8-1; Wacha, San Diego, 8-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.