THROUGH JULY 1

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia7829911636.388
Acuña Jr. Atl8233011075.333
Freeman LAD8232710465.318
Castellanos Phi803159949.314
L.Thomas Was803209757.303
Stott Phi763079035.293
K.Marte Ari772968661.291
Hoerner ChC723038845.290
Carroll Ari792868360.290
Goldschmidt StL803119051.289

Home Runs

Olson, Atlanta, 28; Alonso, New York, 24; Soler, Miami, 22; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 22; Betts, Los Angeles, 22; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 21; J.Martinez, Los Angeles, 19; Albies, Atlanta, 19; Muncy, Los Angeles, 18; 3 tied at 17.

Runs Batted In

Olson, Atlanta, 68; Albies, Atlanta, 57; J.Martinez, Los Angeles, 56; Betts, Los Angeles, 56; Alonso, New York, 55; Lindor, New York, 55; 5 tied at 54.

Pitching

Gallen, Arizona, 10-2; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 10-4; Strider, Atlanta, 9-2; Steele, Chicago, 9-2; Keller, Pittsburgh, 9-3; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 9-3; M.Kelly, Arizona, 9-4; Stroman, Chicago, 9-5; Gibaut, Cincinnati, 8-1; Wacha, San Diego, 8-2.

