THROUGH APRIL 12
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|M.Chapman Tor
|12
|47
|23
|10
|.489
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|12
|48
|20
|11
|.417
|Rutschman Bal
|13
|51
|19
|9
|.373
|Torres NYY
|12
|35
|13
|9
|.371
|Seager Tex
|11
|39
|14
|7
|.359
|France Sea
|13
|56
|20
|13
|.357
|Kiermaier Tor
|10
|37
|13
|5
|.351
|Kelenic Sea
|11
|37
|13
|5
|.351
|Urshela LAA
|11
|44
|15
|8
|.341
|Hays Bal
|13
|47
|16
|12
|.340
Home Runs
Mountcastle, Baltimore, 6; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Robert Jr., Chicago, 5; 9 tied at 4.
Runs Batted In
Mountcastle, Baltimore, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 16; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 16; M.Chapman, Toronto, 15; Duvall, Boston, 14; Tucker, Houston, 13; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 12; Devers, Boston, 12; Franco, Tampa Bay, 12; 5 tied at 11.
Pitching
Cole, New York, 3-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 3-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 3-0; 13 tied at 2-0.
