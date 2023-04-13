THROUGH APRIL 12

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
M.Chapman Tor12472310.489
Guerrero Jr. Tor12482011.417
Rutschman Bal1351199.373
Torres NYY1235139.371
Seager Tex1139147.359
France Sea13562013.357
Kiermaier Tor1037135.351
Kelenic Sea1137135.351
Urshela LAA1144158.341
Hays Bal13471612.340

Home Runs

Mountcastle, Baltimore, 6; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 5; Devers, Boston, 5; Robert Jr., Chicago, 5; 9 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Mountcastle, Baltimore, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 16; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 16; M.Chapman, Toronto, 15; Duvall, Boston, 14; Tucker, Houston, 13; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 12; Devers, Boston, 12; Franco, Tampa Bay, 12; 5 tied at 11.

Pitching

Cole, New York, 3-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 3-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 3-0; 13 tied at 2-0.

