THROUGH JUNE 18
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|57
|201
|73
|36
|.363
|J.Martinez Bos
|56
|219
|75
|39
|.342
|Bogaerts Bos
|64
|240
|82
|41
|.342
|Devers Bos
|65
|265
|87
|53
|.328
|France Sea
|65
|257
|82
|30
|.319
|Alvarez Hou
|59
|212
|66
|41
|.311
|Kirk Tor
|57
|177
|55
|28
|.311
|Judge NYY
|63
|242
|74
|54
|.306
|J.Ramírez Cle
|60
|226
|69
|41
|.305
|Benintendi KC
|63
|236
|71
|23
|.301
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 20; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 18; Rizzo, New York, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Stanton, New York, 14; Seager, Texas, 14.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 47; Rizzo, New York, 47; Story, Boston, 44; A.García, Texas, 44; France, Seattle, 44; Stanton, New York, 42; Devers, Boston, 42; 2 tied at 41.
Pitching
Taillon, New York, 8-1; Manoah, Toronto, 8-2; Verlander, Houston, 8-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-2; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Cole, New York, 6-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 6-2; Cortes, New York, 6-2.
