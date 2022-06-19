THROUGH JUNE 18

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min572017336.363
J.Martinez Bos562197539.342
Bogaerts Bos642408241.342
Devers Bos652658753.328
France Sea652578230.319
Alvarez Hou592126641.311
Kirk Tor571775528.311
Judge NYY632427454.306
J.Ramírez Cle602266941.305
Benintendi KC632367123.301

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 20; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 18; Rizzo, New York, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Stanton, New York, 14; Seager, Texas, 14.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 47; Rizzo, New York, 47; Story, Boston, 44; A.García, Texas, 44; France, Seattle, 44; Stanton, New York, 42; Devers, Boston, 42; 2 tied at 41.

Pitching

Taillon, New York, 8-1; Manoah, Toronto, 8-2; Verlander, Houston, 8-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-2; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Cole, New York, 6-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 6-2; Cortes, New York, 6-2.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

