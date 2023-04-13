THROUGH APRIL 12
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|13
|46
|23
|7
|.500
|Stott Phi
|12
|50
|21
|3
|.420
|Swanson ChC
|10
|40
|16
|10
|.400
|Acuña Jr. Atl
|13
|54
|20
|10
|.370
|Goldschmidt StL
|12
|44
|16
|8
|.364
|Robles Was
|13
|39
|14
|5
|.359
|Friedl Cin
|11
|40
|14
|7
|.350
|Reynolds Pit
|12
|49
|17
|10
|.347
|Hoerner ChC
|11
|49
|17
|12
|.347
|E.Díaz Col
|13
|38
|13
|7
|.342
Home Runs
Alonso, New York, 6; Muncy, Los Angeles, 5; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 5; T.Thompson, Los Angeles, 4; Gorman, St. Louis, 4; Cron, Colorado, 4; Soler, Miami, 4; Bogaerts, San Diego, 4; Olson, Atlanta, 4; 16 tied at 3.
Runs Batted In
Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 14; Muncy, Los Angeles, 13; Arenado, St. Louis, 13; W.Smith, Los Angeles, 12; Alonso, New York, 12; Olson, Atlanta, 12; T.Thompson, Los Angeles, 11; Bohm, Philadelphia, 11; 4 tied at 10.
Pitching
J.Urías, Los Angeles, 3-0; Megill, New York, 3-0; 11 tied at 2-0.
