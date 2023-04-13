THROUGH APRIL 12

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia1346237.500
Stott Phi1250213.420
Swanson ChC10401610.400
Acuña Jr. Atl13542010.370
Goldschmidt StL1244168.364
Robles Was1339145.359
Friedl Cin1140147.350
Reynolds Pit12491710.347
Hoerner ChC11491712.347
E.Díaz Col1338137.342

Home Runs

Alonso, New York, 6; Muncy, Los Angeles, 5; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 5; T.Thompson, Los Angeles, 4; Gorman, St. Louis, 4; Cron, Colorado, 4; Soler, Miami, 4; Bogaerts, San Diego, 4; Olson, Atlanta, 4; 16 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 14; Muncy, Los Angeles, 13; Arenado, St. Louis, 13; W.Smith, Los Angeles, 12; Alonso, New York, 12; Olson, Atlanta, 12; T.Thompson, Los Angeles, 11; Bohm, Philadelphia, 11; 4 tied at 10.

Pitching

J.Urías, Los Angeles, 3-0; Megill, New York, 3-0; 11 tied at 2-0.

