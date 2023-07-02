THROUGH JULY 1

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Y.Díaz TB712738755.319
Bichette Tor8335311243.317
Hays Bal752788742.313
Ohtani LAA823169860.310
Yoshida Bos732798541.305
Verdugo Bos763039052.297
J.Naylor Cle722677929.296
Taveras Tex692477341.296
J.Ramírez Cle773028950.295
Semien Tex8335210167.287

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 30; Robert Jr., Chicago, 24; Devers, Boston, 20; A.García, Texas, 20; Judge, New York, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Burger, Chicago, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 17; Jung, Texas, 17; Siri, Tampa Bay, 16.

Runs Batted In

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 67; A.García, Texas, 66; Devers, Boston, 64; J.Naylor, Cleveland, 58; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 57; Heim, Texas, 56; Semien, Texas, 56; Alvarez, Houston, 55; Bregman, Houston, 53; 2 tied at 52.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 10-3; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 9-3; Cole, New York, 8-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 8-4; Bassitt, Toronto, 8-5; Gibson, Baltimore, 8-5; Ryan, Minnesota, 8-5; Berríos, Toronto, 8-6; 2 tied at 7-1.

