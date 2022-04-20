THROUGH APRIL 19

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
O.Miller Cle928149.500
Ramírez Cle935166.457
Choi TB1026116.423
Franco TB1147199.404
Anderson ChW728114.393
Lopez KC926103.385
Kwan Cle826107.385
Benintendi KC932122.375
Meadows Det827105.370
N.Lowe Tex1039143.359

Home Runs

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; S.Perez, Kansas City, 4; 10 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 15; Brown, Oakland, 11; Marsh, Los Angeles, 10; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 10; Mercado, Cleveland, 9; France, Seattle, 9; 10 tied at 8.

Pitching

Cimber, Toronto, 3-0; Manoah, Toronto, 2-0; Syndergaard, Los Angeles, 2-0; Cease, Chicago, 2-0; Bundy, Minnesota, 2-0; Snider, Kansas City, 2-0; R.López, Chicago, 2-0; Ray, Seattle, 2-1; Montas, Oakland, 2-1; Fleming, Tampa Bay, 2-1.

