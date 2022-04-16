THROUGH APRIL 15

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Choi TB719105.526
O.Miller Cle723128.522
Ramírez Cle728136.464
Kwan Cle722107.455
J.Crawford Sea724103.417
Meadows Det724105.417
Franco TB833135.394
Guerrero Jr. Tor830117.367
Devers Bos730116.367
Lopez KC72073.350

Home Runs

Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Mercado, Cleveland, 3; Ramírez, Cleveland, 3; Rizzo, New York, 3; Haniger, Seattle, 3; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 3; 18 tied at 2.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Mercado, Cleveland, 9; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 9; Heim, Texas, 8; Brown, Oakland, 8; 10 tied at 7.

Pitching

Cimber, Toronto, 3-0; Cease, Chicago, 2-0; 21 tied at 1-0.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

