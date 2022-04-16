THROUGH APRIL 15
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Choi TB
|7
|19
|10
|5
|.526
|O.Miller Cle
|7
|23
|12
|8
|.522
|Ramírez Cle
|7
|28
|13
|6
|.464
|Kwan Cle
|7
|22
|10
|7
|.455
|J.Crawford Sea
|7
|24
|10
|3
|.417
|Meadows Det
|7
|24
|10
|5
|.417
|Franco TB
|8
|33
|13
|5
|.394
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|8
|30
|11
|7
|.367
|Devers Bos
|7
|30
|11
|6
|.367
|Lopez KC
|7
|20
|7
|3
|.350
Home Runs
Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Mercado, Cleveland, 3; Ramírez, Cleveland, 3; Rizzo, New York, 3; Haniger, Seattle, 3; B.Lowe, Tampa Bay, 3; 18 tied at 2.
Runs Batted In
Ramírez, Cleveland, 14; Mercado, Cleveland, 9; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 9; Heim, Texas, 8; Brown, Oakland, 8; 10 tied at 7.
Pitching
Cimber, Toronto, 3-0; Cease, Chicago, 2-0; 21 tied at 1-0.
