THROUGH JUNE 23

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Goldschmidt StL682598852.340
M.Machado SD662538348.328
McNeil NYM652267433.327
Harper Phi622377749.325
T.Turner LAD682698437.312
Cooper Mia602186823.312
Freeman LAD682678145.303
Iglesias Col572086320.303
Swanson Atl712627947.302
Cron Col702748145.296

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 20; Alonso, New York, 20; C.Walker, Arizona, 19; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 17; Cron, Colorado, 17; Pederson, San Francisco, 16; Adames, Milwaukee, 15; Harper, Philadelphia, 15.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 66; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 61; Lindor, New York, 52; Cron, Colorado, 52; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 51; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; Arenado, St. Louis, 48; M.Machado, San Diego, 46; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 45; Freeman, Los Angeles, 45.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 9-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-0; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-1; Carrasco, New York, 8-3; Wright, Atlanta, 8-4; Alcantara, Miami, 7-2; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 7-2; Darvish, San Diego, 7-3; Webb, San Francisco, 6-2.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you