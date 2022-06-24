THROUGH JUNE 23
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|68
|259
|88
|52
|.340
|M.Machado SD
|66
|253
|83
|48
|.328
|McNeil NYM
|65
|226
|74
|33
|.327
|Harper Phi
|62
|237
|77
|49
|.325
|T.Turner LAD
|68
|269
|84
|37
|.312
|Cooper Mia
|60
|218
|68
|23
|.312
|Freeman LAD
|68
|267
|81
|45
|.303
|Iglesias Col
|57
|208
|63
|20
|.303
|Swanson Atl
|71
|262
|79
|47
|.302
|Cron Col
|70
|274
|81
|45
|.296
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 20; Alonso, New York, 20; C.Walker, Arizona, 19; Riley, Atlanta, 18; Betts, Los Angeles, 17; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 17; Cron, Colorado, 17; Pederson, San Francisco, 16; Adames, Milwaukee, 15; Harper, Philadelphia, 15.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 66; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 61; Lindor, New York, 52; Cron, Colorado, 52; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 51; Harper, Philadelphia, 48; Arenado, St. Louis, 48; M.Machado, San Diego, 46; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 45; Freeman, Los Angeles, 45.
Pitching
Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 9-0; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 8-0; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-1; Carrasco, New York, 8-3; Wright, Atlanta, 8-4; Alcantara, Miami, 7-2; Fried, Atlanta, 7-2; K.Thompson, Chicago, 7-2; Darvish, San Diego, 7-3; Webb, San Francisco, 6-2.
