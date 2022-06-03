THROUGH JUNE 2

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
J.Martinez Bos421645931.360
Anderson ChW401635824.356
Arraez Min451555326.342
France Sea522057024.341
Devers Bos512147339.341
Benintendi KC501856217.335
Bogaerts Bos501866032.323
Judge NYY501906042.316
Mancini Bal501915920.309
J.Crawford Sea491755223.297

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 20; Alvarez, Houston, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 12; Rizzo, New York, 12; 5 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 52; Judge, New York, 41; Story, Boston, 37; France, Seattle, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Rizzo, New York, 34; Alvarez, Houston, 33; A.García, Texas, 32; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; Santander, Baltimore, 30.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 6-1; Taillon, New York, 6-1; Verlander, Houston, 6-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Cole, New York, 5-1; Cortes, New York, 5-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-1; 6 tied at 5-2.

