THROUGH JUNE 2
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|J.Martinez Bos
|42
|164
|59
|31
|.360
|Anderson ChW
|40
|163
|58
|24
|.356
|Arraez Min
|45
|155
|53
|26
|.342
|France Sea
|52
|205
|70
|24
|.341
|Devers Bos
|51
|214
|73
|39
|.341
|Benintendi KC
|50
|185
|62
|17
|.335
|Bogaerts Bos
|50
|186
|60
|32
|.323
|Judge NYY
|50
|190
|60
|42
|.316
|Mancini Bal
|50
|191
|59
|20
|.309
|J.Crawford Sea
|49
|175
|52
|23
|.297
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 20; Alvarez, Houston, 15; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 13; Buxton, Minnesota, 12; Rizzo, New York, 12; 5 tied at 11.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 52; Judge, New York, 41; Story, Boston, 37; France, Seattle, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; Rizzo, New York, 34; Alvarez, Houston, 33; A.García, Texas, 32; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 32; Santander, Baltimore, 30.
Pitching
Manoah, Toronto, 6-1; Taillon, New York, 6-1; Verlander, Houston, 6-2; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; Cole, New York, 5-1; Cortes, New York, 5-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-1; 6 tied at 5-2.
