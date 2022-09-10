THROUGH SEPTEMBER 9

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Bogaerts Bos13149015678.318
Arraez Min12347314875.313
J.Abreu ChW13752616275.308
Judge NYY136501154112.307
Benintendi NYY12646114054.304
N.Lowe Tex13250115264.303
Giménez Cle12341012452.302
Kirk Tor12140412154.300
Y.Díaz TB12443412765.293
Gurriel Jr. Tor12145313252.291

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 55; Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 33; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Rizzo, New York, 30; Seager, Texas, 29; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Santander, Baltimore, 27; Suárez, Seattle, 27; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 120; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 108; Tucker, Houston, 88; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 86; A.García, Texas, 84; Bichette, Toronto, 83; Alvarez, Houston, 82; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 82; Santander, Baltimore, 79; Suárez, Seattle, 79.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 14-5; Cease, Chicago, 14-6; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Taillon, New York, 13-4; Urquidy, Houston, 13-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-5; Quantrill, Cleveland, 12-5; Ray, Seattle, 12-9; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5.

