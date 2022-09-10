THROUGH SEPTEMBER 9
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bogaerts Bos
|131
|490
|156
|78
|.318
|Arraez Min
|123
|473
|148
|75
|.313
|J.Abreu ChW
|137
|526
|162
|75
|.308
|Judge NYY
|136
|501
|154
|112
|.307
|Benintendi NYY
|126
|461
|140
|54
|.304
|N.Lowe Tex
|132
|501
|152
|64
|.303
|Giménez Cle
|123
|410
|124
|52
|.302
|Kirk Tor
|121
|404
|121
|54
|.300
|Y.Díaz TB
|124
|434
|127
|65
|.293
|Gurriel Jr. Tor
|121
|453
|132
|52
|.291
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 55; Trout, Los Angeles, 33; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 33; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Rizzo, New York, 30; Seager, Texas, 29; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Santander, Baltimore, 27; Suárez, Seattle, 27; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 120; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 108; Tucker, Houston, 88; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 86; A.García, Texas, 84; Bichette, Toronto, 83; Alvarez, Houston, 82; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 82; Santander, Baltimore, 79; Suárez, Seattle, 79.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 14-5; Cease, Chicago, 14-6; Manoah, Toronto, 14-7; Taillon, New York, 13-4; Urquidy, Houston, 13-5; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-5; Quantrill, Cleveland, 12-5; Ray, Seattle, 12-9; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.