THROUGH MAY 25
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|46
|170
|63
|17
|.371
|E.Díaz Col
|44
|147
|50
|20
|.340
|Acuña Jr. Atl
|50
|196
|65
|46
|.332
|Freeman LAD
|52
|207
|68
|43
|.329
|Gurriel Jr. Ari
|44
|167
|53
|29
|.317
|T.Estrada SF
|47
|193
|58
|30
|.301
|Meneses Was
|47
|198
|59
|18
|.298
|Nimmo NYM
|50
|196
|58
|29
|.296
|Goldschmidt StL
|51
|196
|58
|36
|.296
|Castellanos Phi
|50
|194
|57
|33
|.294
Home Runs
Alonso, New York, 19; Muncy, Los Angeles, 15; Soler, Miami, 15; Olson, Atlanta, 14; Gorman, St. Louis, 13; Wisdom, Chicago, 12; Tellez, Milwaukee, 12; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 12; 4 tied at 11.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 45; Gorman, St. Louis, 40; Bohm, Philadelphia, 37; Olson, Atlanta, 37; Murphy, Atlanta, 36; Muncy, Los Angeles, 35; Arenado, St. Louis, 35; C.Walker, Arizona, 34; Lindor, New York, 34; Fraley, Cincinnati, 33.
Pitching
Gallen, Arizona, 6-2; Steele, Chicago, 6-2; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 6-4; Keller, Pittsburgh, 5-1; Smyly, Chicago, 5-1; Wacha, San Diego, 5-1; Kelly, Arizona, 5-3; F.Peralta, Milwaukee, 5-3; Ty.Megill, New York, 5-3; 2 tied at 5-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.