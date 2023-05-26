THROUGH MAY 25

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia461706317.371
E.Díaz Col441475020.340
Acuña Jr. Atl501966546.332
Freeman LAD522076843.329
Gurriel Jr. Ari441675329.317
T.Estrada SF471935830.301
Meneses Was471985918.298
Nimmo NYM501965829.296
Goldschmidt StL511965836.296
Castellanos Phi501945733.294

Home Runs

Alonso, New York, 19; Muncy, Los Angeles, 15; Soler, Miami, 15; Olson, Atlanta, 14; Gorman, St. Louis, 13; Wisdom, Chicago, 12; Tellez, Milwaukee, 12; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 12; 4 tied at 11.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 45; Gorman, St. Louis, 40; Bohm, Philadelphia, 37; Olson, Atlanta, 37; Murphy, Atlanta, 36; Muncy, Los Angeles, 35; Arenado, St. Louis, 35; C.Walker, Arizona, 34; Lindor, New York, 34; Fraley, Cincinnati, 33.

Pitching

Gallen, Arizona, 6-2; Steele, Chicago, 6-2; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 6-4; Keller, Pittsburgh, 5-1; Smyly, Chicago, 5-1; Wacha, San Diego, 5-1; Kelly, Arizona, 5-3; F.Peralta, Milwaukee, 5-3; Ty.Megill, New York, 5-3; 2 tied at 5-4.

