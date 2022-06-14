THROUGH JUNE 13
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|52
|184
|66
|33
|.359
|J.Martinez Bos
|51
|199
|69
|35
|.347
|Devers Bos
|60
|248
|83
|47
|.335
|France Sea
|60
|237
|77
|28
|.325
|Bogaerts Bos
|59
|221
|71
|37
|.321
|Judge NYY
|58
|223
|71
|52
|.318
|Alvarez Hou
|55
|200
|63
|38
|.315
|Kirk Tor
|52
|162
|51
|26
|.315
|J.Crawford Sea
|57
|208
|62
|28
|.298
|Benintendi KC
|59
|222
|66
|21
|.297
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Rizzo, New York, 15; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 15; Devers, Boston, 14; Stanton, New York, 13; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 13.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 59; Judge, New York, 48; Alvarez, Houston, 42; Story, Boston, 41; Rizzo, New York, 41; A.García, Texas, 41; Stanton, New York, 40; France, Seattle, 38; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 37; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 37.
Pitching
Manoah, Toronto, 8-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Taillon, New York, 7-1; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-3; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 6-3; Cole, New York, 5-1; 4 tied at 5-2.
