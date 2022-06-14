THROUGH JUNE 13

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min521846633.359
J.Martinez Bos511996935.347
Devers Bos602488347.335
France Sea602377728.325
Bogaerts Bos592217137.321
Judge NYY582237152.318
Alvarez Hou552006338.315
Kirk Tor521625126.315
J.Crawford Sea572086228.298
Benintendi KC592226621.297

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 17; Alvarez, Houston, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 16; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Rizzo, New York, 15; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 15; Devers, Boston, 14; Stanton, New York, 13; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 13.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 59; Judge, New York, 48; Alvarez, Houston, 42; Story, Boston, 41; Rizzo, New York, 41; A.García, Texas, 41; Stanton, New York, 40; France, Seattle, 38; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 37; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 37.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 8-1; Verlander, Houston, 8-2; Taillon, New York, 7-1; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-2; Gilbert, Seattle, 6-2; Cimber, Toronto, 6-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 6-3; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 6-3; Cole, New York, 5-1; 4 tied at 5-2.

