THROUGH APRIL 11

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
M.Chapman Tor1144219.477
Duvall Bos8331511.455
Guerrero Jr. Tor1145189.400
Rutschman Bal1143178.395
Torres NYY1235139.371
Seager Tex1139147.359
Bichette Tor11511810.353
Urshela LAA1040148.350
France Sea12521812.346
Robert Jr. ChW1253189.340

Home Runs

Mountcastle, Baltimore, 5; Robert Jr., Chicago, 5; 9 tied at 4.

Runs Batted In

Mountcastle, Baltimore, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 16; M.Chapman, Toronto, 15; Duvall, Boston, 14; Tucker, Houston, 13; F.Cordero, New York, 11; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 11; A.García, Texas, 11; Robert Jr., Chicago, 11; 5 tied at 10.

Pitching

Cole, New York, 3-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 3-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 3-0; 12 tied at 2-0.

