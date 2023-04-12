THROUGH APRIL 11
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|M.Chapman Tor
|11
|44
|21
|9
|.477
|Duvall Bos
|8
|33
|15
|11
|.455
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|11
|45
|18
|9
|.400
|Rutschman Bal
|11
|43
|17
|8
|.395
|Torres NYY
|12
|35
|13
|9
|.371
|Seager Tex
|11
|39
|14
|7
|.359
|Bichette Tor
|11
|51
|18
|10
|.353
|Urshela LAA
|10
|40
|14
|8
|.350
|France Sea
|12
|52
|18
|12
|.346
|Robert Jr. ChW
|12
|53
|18
|9
|.340
Home Runs
Mountcastle, Baltimore, 5; Robert Jr., Chicago, 5; 9 tied at 4.
Runs Batted In
Mountcastle, Baltimore, 18; Alvarez, Houston, 16; M.Chapman, Toronto, 15; Duvall, Boston, 14; Tucker, Houston, 13; F.Cordero, New York, 11; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 11; A.García, Texas, 11; Robert Jr., Chicago, 11; 5 tied at 10.
Pitching
Cole, New York, 3-0; Gibson, Baltimore, 3-0; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 3-0; 12 tied at 2-0.
