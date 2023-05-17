THROUGH MAY 16
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Y.Díaz TB
|39
|140
|45
|33
|.321
|Bichette Tor
|43
|182
|58
|27
|.319
|M.Chapman Tor
|42
|157
|50
|22
|.318
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|40
|157
|49
|25
|.312
|Arozarena TB
|42
|158
|49
|29
|.310
|Dubón Hou
|37
|149
|46
|27
|.309
|Heim Tex
|37
|133
|41
|26
|.308
|Verdugo Bos
|43
|167
|51
|36
|.305
|Rizzo NYY
|43
|162
|49
|27
|.302
|Yoshida Bos
|36
|140
|42
|26
|.300
Home Runs
A.García, Texas, 13; Robert Jr., Chicago, 12; Judge, New York, 11; Rooker, Oakland, 11; Devers, Boston, 11; Burger, Chicago, 10; Gallo, Minnesota, 10; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 10; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 10; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 10.
Runs Batted In
A.García, Texas, 46; Devers, Boston, 40; Alvarez, Houston, 39; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 36; Semien, Texas, 35; Mullins, Baltimore, 34; Heim, Texas, 31; Vaughn, Chicago, 31; Rooker, Oakland, 30; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 30.
Pitching
McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 6-1; Cole, New York, 5-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 5-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 5-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 5-2; Bassitt, Toronto, 5-2; Kirby, Seattle, 5-2.
