THROUGH MAY 16

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Y.Díaz TB391404533.321
Bichette Tor431825827.319
M.Chapman Tor421575022.318
Guerrero Jr. Tor401574925.312
Arozarena TB421584929.310
Dubón Hou371494627.309
Heim Tex371334126.308
Verdugo Bos431675136.305
Rizzo NYY431624927.302
Yoshida Bos361404226.300

Home Runs

A.García, Texas, 13; Robert Jr., Chicago, 12; Judge, New York, 11; Rooker, Oakland, 11; Devers, Boston, 11; Burger, Chicago, 10; Gallo, Minnesota, 10; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, 10; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 10; Renfroe, Los Angeles, 10.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 46; Devers, Boston, 40; Alvarez, Houston, 39; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 36; Semien, Texas, 35; Mullins, Baltimore, 34; Heim, Texas, 31; Vaughn, Chicago, 31; Rooker, Oakland, 30; Mountcastle, Baltimore, 30.

Pitching

McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-0; Ryan, Minnesota, 6-1; Cole, New York, 5-0; Kikuchi, Toronto, 5-0; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 5-1; Kremer, Baltimore, 5-1; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Eovaldi, Texas, 5-2; Bassitt, Toronto, 5-2; Kirby, Seattle, 5-2.

