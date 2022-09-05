THROUGH SEPTEMBER 4

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Bogaerts Bos12847715177.317
Arraez Min12045814473.314
J.Abreu ChW13250715773.310
N.Lowe Tex12848614863.305
Benintendi NYY12646114054.304
Judge NYY131484146109.302
Giménez Cle11939411850.299
Alvarez Hou11038111278.294
Kwan Cle11944413067.293
Gurriel Jr. Tor11944913152.292

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 54; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Rizzo, New York, 30; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 29; Seager, Texas, 29; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Santander, Baltimore, 27; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 26.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 117; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 106; Tucker, Houston, 86; A.García, Texas, 84; Alvarez, Houston, 82; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 82; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 81; Bregman, Houston, 78; Santander, Baltimore, 77; Suárez, Seattle, 76.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 14-4; Urquidy, Houston, 13-5; Cease, Chicago, 13-6; Manoah, Toronto, 13-7; Taillon, New York, 12-4; Ray, Seattle, 12-8; Gilbert, Seattle, 11-5; Quantrill, Cleveland, 11-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you