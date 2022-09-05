THROUGH SEPTEMBER 4
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Bogaerts Bos
|128
|477
|151
|77
|.317
|Arraez Min
|120
|458
|144
|73
|.314
|J.Abreu ChW
|132
|507
|157
|73
|.310
|N.Lowe Tex
|128
|486
|148
|63
|.305
|Benintendi NYY
|126
|461
|140
|54
|.304
|Judge NYY
|131
|484
|146
|109
|.302
|Giménez Cle
|119
|394
|118
|50
|.299
|Alvarez Hou
|110
|381
|112
|78
|.294
|Kwan Cle
|119
|444
|130
|67
|.293
|Gurriel Jr. Tor
|119
|449
|131
|52
|.292
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 54; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Rizzo, New York, 30; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 30; Trout, Los Angeles, 29; Seager, Texas, 29; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Santander, Baltimore, 27; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 27; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 26.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 117; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 106; Tucker, Houston, 86; A.García, Texas, 84; Alvarez, Houston, 82; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 82; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 81; Bregman, Houston, 78; Santander, Baltimore, 77; Suárez, Seattle, 76.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 14-4; Urquidy, Houston, 13-5; Cease, Chicago, 13-6; Manoah, Toronto, 13-7; Taillon, New York, 12-4; Ray, Seattle, 12-8; Gilbert, Seattle, 11-5; Quantrill, Cleveland, 11-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.