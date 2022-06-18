THROUGH JUNE 17

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min561997134.357
J.Martinez Bos552157539.349
Bogaerts Bos632368040.339
Devers Bos642618753.333
France Sea652578230.319
Alvarez Hou592126641.311
Kirk Tor571775528.311
Judge NYY632427454.306
J.Ramírez Cle602266941.305
Benintendi KC632367123.301

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 25; Buxton, Minnesota, 19; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; Alvarez, Houston, 18; Rizzo, New York, 17; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 16; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 16; Devers, Boston, 16; Stanton, New York, 14; Seager, Texas, 14.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 49; Alvarez, Houston, 47; Rizzo, New York, 47; Story, Boston, 44; A.García, Texas, 44; France, Seattle, 44; Stanton, New York, 42; Devers, Boston, 42; Tucker, Houston, 41.

Pitching

Taillon, New York, 8-1; Manoah, Toronto, 8-2; Verlander, Houston, 8-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 7-2; Cimber, Toronto, 7-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 7-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 7-3; Cole, New York, 6-1; Blackburn, Oakland, 6-2; Cortes, New York, 6-2.

