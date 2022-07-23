THROUGH JULY 22
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|91
|344
|114
|65
|.331
|Freeman LAD
|92
|361
|117
|63
|.324
|Bell Was
|94
|344
|106
|49
|.308
|T.Turner LAD
|92
|372
|114
|55
|.306
|Hoerner ChC
|78
|280
|85
|30
|.304
|Iglesias Col
|78
|287
|86
|30
|.300
|M.Machado SD
|84
|318
|95
|56
|.299
|S.Marte NYM
|78
|316
|94
|52
|.297
|McNeil NYM
|82
|283
|84
|39
|.297
|Cron Col
|91
|352
|104
|55
|.295
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 30; Riley, Atlanta, 27; Alonso, New York, 24; C.Walker, Arizona, 22; Betts, Los Angeles, 21; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 21; Cron, Colorado, 21; Adames, Milwaukee, 20; Soto, Washington, 20; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 78; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 72; Cron, Colorado, 69; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 68; Lindor, New York, 66; Olson, Atlanta, 62; Riley, Atlanta, 61; Freeman, Los Angeles, 60; Arenado, St. Louis, 59; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 59.
Pitching
Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; Wright, Atlanta, 11-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 10-1; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Carrasco, New York, 10-4; Webb, San Francisco, 9-3; Alcantara, Miami, 9-4; Darvish, San Diego, 9-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 9-5; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2.
