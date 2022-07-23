THROUGH JULY 22

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Goldschmidt StL9134411465.331
Freeman LAD9236111763.324
Bell Was9434410649.308
T.Turner LAD9237211455.306
Hoerner ChC782808530.304
Iglesias Col782878630.300
M.Machado SD843189556.299
S.Marte NYM783169452.297
McNeil NYM822838439.297
Cron Col9135210455.295

Home Runs

Schwarber, Philadelphia, 30; Riley, Atlanta, 27; Alonso, New York, 24; C.Walker, Arizona, 22; Betts, Los Angeles, 21; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 21; Cron, Colorado, 21; Adames, Milwaukee, 20; Soto, Washington, 20; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 78; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 72; Cron, Colorado, 69; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 68; Lindor, New York, 66; Olson, Atlanta, 62; Riley, Atlanta, 61; Freeman, Los Angeles, 60; Arenado, St. Louis, 59; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 59.

Pitching

Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; Wright, Atlanta, 11-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 10-1; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Carrasco, New York, 10-4; Webb, San Francisco, 9-3; Alcantara, Miami, 9-4; Darvish, San Diego, 9-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 9-5; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you