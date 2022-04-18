THROUGH APRIL 17

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arenado StL830139.433
Suzuki ChC1028129.429
Olson Was1138167.421
Hosmer SD1037143.378
Hayes Pit1035135.371
Joe Col1039148.359
Bell Was1140149.350
Happ ChC929103.345
Belt SF729106.345
McNeil NYM932114.344

Home Runs

Cron, Colorado, 5; Suzuki, Chicago, 4; Arenado, St. Louis, 4; Albies, Atlanta, 4; Ozuna, Atlanta, 4; 6 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Alonso, New York, 14; Arenado, St. Louis, 12; Suzuki, Chicago, 11; Chisholm Jr., Miami, 10; S.Marte, New York, 10; Bell, Washington, 10; Cron, Colorado, 10; Profar, San Diego, 9; Harper, Philadelphia, 9; 6 tied at 8.

Pitching

Bassitt, New York, 2-0; Scherzer, New York, 2-0; Megill, New York, 2-0; K.Thompson, Chicago, 2-0; Peters, Pittsburgh, 2-0; Chacín, Colorado, 2-0; Cousins, Milwaukee, 2-0; S.Wilson, San Diego, 2-0; 13 tied at 1-0.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you