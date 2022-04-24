THROUGH APRIL 23
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|N.Lowe Tex
|14
|55
|21
|5
|.382
|Benintendi KC
|13
|48
|18
|4
|.375
|Franco TB
|14
|60
|22
|11
|.367
|Ramírez Cle
|14
|55
|20
|7
|.364
|Arraez Min
|14
|44
|16
|5
|.364
|Kwan Cle
|13
|42
|15
|10
|.357
|Bogaerts Bos
|14
|56
|20
|8
|.357
|France Sea
|15
|59
|21
|10
|.356
|J.Crawford Sea
|15
|50
|17
|8
|.340
|Guerrero Jr. Tor
|15
|54
|18
|9
|.333
Home Runs
S.Perez, Kansas City, 5; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; Buxton, Minnesota, 4; Trout, Los Angeles, 4; Rizzo, New York, 4; Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; France, Seattle, 4; 15 tied at 3.
Runs Batted In
Ramírez, Cleveland, 20; France, Seattle, 17; Marsh, Los Angeles, 13; Brown, Oakland, 12; Mercado, Cleveland, 11; Bregman, Houston, 11; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 11; S.Murphy, Oakland, 11; 5 tied at 10.
Pitching
Manoah, Toronto, 3-0; Bundy, Minnesota, 3-0; Cimber, Toronto, 3-0; Syndergaard, Los Angeles, 2-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 2-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 2-0; Burke, Texas, 2-0; Snider, Kansas City, 2-0; R.López, Chicago, 2-0; 4 tied at 2-1.
