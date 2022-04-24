THROUGH APRIL 23

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
N.Lowe Tex1455215.382
Benintendi KC1348184.375
Franco TB14602211.367
Ramírez Cle1455207.364
Arraez Min1444165.364
Kwan Cle13421510.357
Bogaerts Bos1456208.357
France Sea15592110.356
J.Crawford Sea1550178.340
Guerrero Jr. Tor1554189.333

Home Runs

S.Perez, Kansas City, 5; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 5; Buxton, Minnesota, 4; Trout, Los Angeles, 4; Rizzo, New York, 4; Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; France, Seattle, 4; 15 tied at 3.

Runs Batted In

Ramírez, Cleveland, 20; France, Seattle, 17; Marsh, Los Angeles, 13; Brown, Oakland, 12; Mercado, Cleveland, 11; Bregman, Houston, 11; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 11; S.Murphy, Oakland, 11; 5 tied at 10.

Pitching

Manoah, Toronto, 3-0; Bundy, Minnesota, 3-0; Cimber, Toronto, 3-0; Syndergaard, Los Angeles, 2-0; Gilbert, Seattle, 2-0; Blackburn, Oakland, 2-0; Burke, Texas, 2-0; Snider, Kansas City, 2-0; R.López, Chicago, 2-0; 4 tied at 2-1.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you