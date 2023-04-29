THROUGH APRIL 28

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia24863812.442
Acuña Jr. Atl271083823.352
T.Estrada SF251003519.350
Marsh Phi26822817.341
Hoerner ChC261143821.333
Nimmo NYM26943116.330
Castellanos Phi281083523.324
Stott Phi27118389.322
Reynolds Pit26993117.313
Carroll Ari27932919.312

Home Runs

Muncy, Los Angeles, 11; Wisdom, Chicago, 10; Alonso, New York, 10; Tellez, Milwaukee, 8; Olson, Atlanta, 8; Outman, Los Angeles, 7; Albies, Atlanta, 7; 6 tied at 6.

Runs Batted In

Olson, Atlanta, 25; Alonso, New York, 25; Albies, Atlanta, 23; Muncy, Los Angeles, 22; Gorman, St. Louis, 22; Reynolds, Pittsburgh, 22; Lindor, New York, 21; Bohm, Philadelphia, 21; 4 tied at 20.

Pitching

Steele, Chicago, 4-0; Gallen, Arizona, 4-1; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 4-1; Velasquez, Pittsburgh, 4-2; Keller, Pittsburgh, 3-0; Strider, Atlanta, 3-0; Puk, Miami, 3-0; 9 tied at 3-1.

