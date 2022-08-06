THROUGH AUGUST 5
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|95
|355
|114
|57
|.321
|Devers Bos
|91
|364
|116
|63
|.319
|Bogaerts Bos
|103
|381
|120
|59
|.315
|Gurriel Jr. Tor
|96
|353
|110
|47
|.312
|France Sea
|87
|344
|106
|39
|.308
|Alvarez Hou
|91
|317
|97
|69
|.306
|T.Anderson ChW
|78
|328
|100
|50
|.305
|Benintendi NYY
|101
|371
|113
|42
|.305
|Kirk Tor
|94
|305
|92
|48
|.302
|Robert ChW
|76
|313
|94
|49
|.300
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 43; Alvarez, Houston, 30; Rizzo, New York, 27; Buxton, Minnesota, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; Seager, Texas, 24; Devers, Boston, 23; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 23.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 93; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 86; Alvarez, Houston, 73; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 68; Tucker, Houston, 67; Rizzo, New York, 66; A.García, Texas, 65; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 64; Stanton, New York, 61; 2 tied at 59.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 15-3; Cease, Chicago, 12-4; Manoah, Toronto, 12-5; Taillon, New York, 10-2; F.Valdez, Houston, 10-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-4; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-4; Urquidy, Houston, 10-4; M.Pérez, Texas, 9-2; Cortes, New York, 9-3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.