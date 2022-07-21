THROUGH JULY 20
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Goldschmidt StL
|90
|339
|112
|64
|.330
|Freeman LAD
|90
|355
|114
|60
|.321
|Bell Was
|93
|341
|106
|49
|.311
|Hoerner ChC
|77
|274
|84
|29
|.307
|T.Turner LAD
|90
|363
|111
|54
|.306
|M.Machado SD
|83
|314
|95
|56
|.303
|Iglesias Col
|77
|282
|85
|29
|.301
|McNeil NYM
|81
|280
|84
|38
|.300
|Cron Col
|90
|346
|103
|55
|.298
|S.Marte NYM
|77
|312
|92
|52
|.295
Home Runs
Schwarber, Philadelphia, 29; Riley, Atlanta, 27; Alonso, New York, 24; C.Walker, Arizona, 22; Cron, Colorado, 21; Betts, Los Angeles, 20; Soto, Washington, 20; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 20; Adames, Milwaukee, 19; Hoskins, Philadelphia, 19.
Runs Batted In
Alonso, New York, 78; Goldschmidt, St. Louis, 70; Cron, Colorado, 69; T.Turner, Los Angeles, 68; Lindor, New York, 66; Riley, Atlanta, 61; Olson, Atlanta, 60; Arenado, St. Louis, 59; Freeman, Los Angeles, 59; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 58.
Pitching
Gonsolin, Los Angeles, 11-0; Wright, Atlanta, 11-4; T.Anderson, Los Angeles, 10-1; Fried, Atlanta, 10-3; Carrasco, New York, 10-4; Webb, San Francisco, 9-3; Alcantara, Miami, 9-4; Me.Kelly, Arizona, 9-5; Musgrove, San Diego, 8-2; Darvish, San Diego, 8-4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.