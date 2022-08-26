THROUGH AUGUST 25

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min11141913569.322
Benintendi NYY11943513451.308
J.Abreu ChW12447514668.307
Giménez Cle11036311149.306
Kirk Tor11136311051.303
Bogaerts Bos11944213369.301
Devers Bos10843313068.300
Kwan Cle11041012265.298
N.Lowe Tex12045713659.298
Judge NYY121452134100.296

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 48; Alvarez, Houston, 31; Buxton, Minnesota, 28; Rizzo, New York, 28; Trout, Los Angeles, 27; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 27; Seager, Texas, 26; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 26; Devers, Boston, 25; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 25.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 106; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 104; Tucker, Houston, 82; Alvarez, Houston, 79; A.García, Texas, 78; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 78; Bregman, Houston, 75; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 75; Santander, Baltimore, 71; Suárez, Seattle, 71.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 16-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 13-4; Taillon, New York, 12-4; Urquidy, Houston, 12-4; Manoah, Toronto, 12-6; Cease, Chicago, 12-6; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-5; L.Garcia, Houston, 11-8; M.Pérez, Texas, 10-4; 3 tied at 10-5.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

