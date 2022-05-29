THROUGH MAY 28

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
J.Martinez Bos381495630.376
Arraez Min391314721.359
Anderson ChW391615724.354
Devers Bos471996936.347
France Sea471876422.342
Benintendi KC451645315.323
Trout LAA431534937.320
Bogaerts Bos461725529.320
J.Crawford Sea441574820.306
Judge NYY451715237.304

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Alvarez, Houston, 12; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Walsh, Los Angeles, 10; Devers, Boston, 10; 8 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 48; Story, Boston, 37; Judge, New York, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; France, Seattle, 34; Tucker, Houston, 29; Walsh, Los Angeles, 29; A.García, Texas, 29; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 29; 2 tied at 28.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 6-2; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-0; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Taillon, New York, 5-1; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 5-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 5-2; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2; Cimber, Toronto, 5-2; 2 tied at 4-0.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you