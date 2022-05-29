THROUGH MAY 28
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|J.Martinez Bos
|38
|149
|56
|30
|.376
|Arraez Min
|39
|131
|47
|21
|.359
|Anderson ChW
|39
|161
|57
|24
|.354
|Devers Bos
|47
|199
|69
|36
|.347
|France Sea
|47
|187
|64
|22
|.342
|Benintendi KC
|45
|164
|53
|15
|.323
|Trout LAA
|43
|153
|49
|37
|.320
|Bogaerts Bos
|46
|172
|55
|29
|.320
|J.Crawford Sea
|44
|157
|48
|20
|.306
|Judge NYY
|45
|171
|52
|37
|.304
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 17; Trout, Los Angeles, 13; Alvarez, Houston, 12; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 12; Buxton, Minnesota, 11; Stanton, New York, 11; Rizzo, New York, 11; Walsh, Los Angeles, 10; Devers, Boston, 10; 8 tied at 9.
Runs Batted In
J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 48; Story, Boston, 37; Judge, New York, 36; Stanton, New York, 35; France, Seattle, 34; Tucker, Houston, 29; Walsh, Los Angeles, 29; A.García, Texas, 29; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 29; 2 tied at 28.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 6-2; Blackburn, Oakland, 5-0; Manoah, Toronto, 5-1; Taillon, New York, 5-1; Rasmussen, Tampa Bay, 5-1; Gilbert, Seattle, 5-2; Lorenzen, Los Angeles, 5-2; Ryan, Minnesota, 5-2; Cimber, Toronto, 5-2; 2 tied at 4-0.
