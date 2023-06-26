THROUGH JUNE 25
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|73
|278
|111
|34
|.399
|Acuña Jr. Atl
|78
|317
|104
|68
|.328
|Freeman LAD
|77
|306
|97
|62
|.317
|Castellanos Phi
|75
|294
|92
|45
|.313
|L.Thomas Was
|75
|298
|88
|52
|.295
|Stott Phi
|73
|295
|87
|33
|.295
|K.Marte Ari
|73
|282
|83
|58
|.294
|Meneses Was
|72
|294
|86
|29
|.293
|W.Smith LAD
|57
|199
|58
|37
|.291
|Carroll Ari
|76
|276
|80
|59
|.290
Home Runs
Olson, Atlanta, 25; Alonso, New York, 24; Soler, Miami, 21; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 20; Betts, Los Angeles, 19; Muncy, Los Angeles, 18; Albies, Atlanta, 18; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 17; 3 tied at 16.
Runs Batted In
Olson, Atlanta, 60; Alonso, New York, 55; Albies, Atlanta, 55; C.Walker, Arizona, 53; Lindor, New York, 53; Arenado, St. Louis, 50; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 49; J.Martinez, Los Angeles, 48; Freeman, Los Angeles, 48; 4 tied at 47.
Pitching
Gallen, Arizona, 9-2; Strider, Atlanta, 9-2; M.Kelly, Arizona, 9-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 9-4; Stroman, Chicago, 9-5; Gibaut, Cincinnati, 8-1; Steele, Chicago, 8-2; Keller, Pittsburgh, 8-3; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 8-3; 2 tied at 7-2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.