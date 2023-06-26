THROUGH JUNE 25

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia7327811134.399
Acuña Jr. Atl7831710468.328
Freeman LAD773069762.317
Castellanos Phi752949245.313
L.Thomas Was752988852.295
Stott Phi732958733.295
K.Marte Ari732828358.294
Meneses Was722948629.293
W.Smith LAD571995837.291
Carroll Ari762768059.290

Home Runs

Olson, Atlanta, 25; Alonso, New York, 24; Soler, Miami, 21; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 20; Betts, Los Angeles, 19; Muncy, Los Angeles, 18; Albies, Atlanta, 18; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 17; 3 tied at 16.

Runs Batted In

Olson, Atlanta, 60; Alonso, New York, 55; Albies, Atlanta, 55; C.Walker, Arizona, 53; Lindor, New York, 53; Arenado, St. Louis, 50; Acuña Jr., Atlanta, 49; J.Martinez, Los Angeles, 48; Freeman, Los Angeles, 48; 4 tied at 47.

Pitching

Gallen, Arizona, 9-2; Strider, Atlanta, 9-2; M.Kelly, Arizona, 9-4; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 9-4; Stroman, Chicago, 9-5; Gibaut, Cincinnati, 8-1; Steele, Chicago, 8-2; Keller, Pittsburgh, 8-3; T.Walker, Philadelphia, 8-3; 2 tied at 7-2.

