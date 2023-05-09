THROUGH MAY 8

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia321164812.414
T.Estrada SF331314523.344
Acuña Jr. Atl351364630.338
E.Díaz Col321023412.333
Friedl Cin341133611.319
Marsh Phi331023218.314
Goldschmidt StL351384322.312
Gurriel Jr. Ari311133521.310
Nimmo NYM341263920.310
India Cin341243827.306

Home Runs

Muncy, Los Angeles, 12; Wisdom, Chicago, 11; Alonso, New York, 11; Olson, Atlanta, 10; Murphy, Atlanta, 9; Tellez, Milwaukee, 9; C.Walker, Arizona, 9; Albies, Atlanta, 9; Outman, Los Angeles, 8; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 8.

Runs Batted In

Muncy, Los Angeles, 29; Alonso, New York, 29; Murphy, Atlanta, 28; C.Walker, Arizona, 28; Olson, Atlanta, 27; Albies, Atlanta, 26; Lindor, New York, 25; Bohm, Philadelphia, 25; 4 tied at 23.

Pitching

Steele, Chicago, 5-0; Gallen, Arizona, 5-1; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 5-2; Strider, Atlanta, 4-0; Keller, Pittsburgh, 4-1; May, Los Angeles, 4-1; Senga, New York, 4-1; F.Peralta, Milwaukee, 4-2; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 4-3; Velasquez, Pittsburgh, 4-3.

