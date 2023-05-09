THROUGH MAY 8
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|32
|116
|48
|12
|.414
|T.Estrada SF
|33
|131
|45
|23
|.344
|Acuña Jr. Atl
|35
|136
|46
|30
|.338
|E.Díaz Col
|32
|102
|34
|12
|.333
|Friedl Cin
|34
|113
|36
|11
|.319
|Marsh Phi
|33
|102
|32
|18
|.314
|Goldschmidt StL
|35
|138
|43
|22
|.312
|Gurriel Jr. Ari
|31
|113
|35
|21
|.310
|Nimmo NYM
|34
|126
|39
|20
|.310
|India Cin
|34
|124
|38
|27
|.306
Home Runs
Muncy, Los Angeles, 12; Wisdom, Chicago, 11; Alonso, New York, 11; Olson, Atlanta, 10; Murphy, Atlanta, 9; Tellez, Milwaukee, 9; C.Walker, Arizona, 9; Albies, Atlanta, 9; Outman, Los Angeles, 8; Schwarber, Philadelphia, 8.
Runs Batted In
Muncy, Los Angeles, 29; Alonso, New York, 29; Murphy, Atlanta, 28; C.Walker, Arizona, 28; Olson, Atlanta, 27; Albies, Atlanta, 26; Lindor, New York, 25; Bohm, Philadelphia, 25; 4 tied at 23.
Pitching
Steele, Chicago, 5-0; Gallen, Arizona, 5-1; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 5-2; Strider, Atlanta, 4-0; Keller, Pittsburgh, 4-1; May, Los Angeles, 4-1; Senga, New York, 4-1; F.Peralta, Milwaukee, 4-2; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 4-3; Velasquez, Pittsburgh, 4-3.
