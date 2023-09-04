THROUGH SEPTEMBER 3

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Seager Tex9438013173.345
Y.Díaz TB11645414681.322
Bichette Tor11448415254.314
Ohtani LAA135497151102.304
Yoshida Bos12146713967.298
Tucker Hou13549514380.289
Merrifield Tor12949314263.288
Ju.Rodríguez Sea13055315784.284
Turner Bos12547613582.284
Hays Bal12043912463.282

Home Runs

Ohtani, Los Angeles, 44; Robert Jr., Chicago, 35; A.García, Texas, 34; Judge, New York, 31; Devers, Boston, 29; Seager, Texas, 28; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 28; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 27; Santander, Baltimore, 26; Tucker, Houston, 26.

Runs Batted In

A.García, Texas, 100; Tucker, Houston, 99; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 95; Bregman, Houston, 92; Devers, Boston, 91; Turner, Boston, 89; Ju.Rodríguez, Seattle, 89; Paredes, Tampa Bay, 85; 3 tied at 84.

Pitching

Bassitt, Toronto, 13-7; Gibson, Baltimore, 13-8; Eflin, Tampa Bay, 13-8; Cole, New York, 12-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 12-5; Kremer, Baltimore, 12-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 11-2; Eovaldi, Texas, 11-3; L.Castillo, Seattle, 11-7; Bello, Boston, 11-8.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

