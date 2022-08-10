THROUGH AUGUST 9

AMERICAN LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Min9736512059.329
Devers Bos9437711764.310
Bogaerts Bos10639412261.310
Gurriel Jr. Tor9936611347.309
Benintendi NYY10438111745.307
Kirk Tor983219849.305
Judge NYY10640312293.303
France Sea9236411041.302
Giménez Cle973189642.302
T.Anderson ChW7933210050.301

Home Runs

Judge, New York, 44; Alvarez, Houston, 30; Rizzo, New York, 27; Buxton, Minnesota, 26; Seager, Texas, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Devers, Boston, 24; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 23.

Runs Batted In

Judge, New York, 98; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 87; Alvarez, Houston, 73; A.García, Texas, 71; Tucker, Houston, 68; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 68; Rizzo, New York, 66; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 65; Bichette, Toronto, 64; Stanton, New York, 61.

Pitching

Verlander, Houston, 15-3; Cease, Chicago, 12-4; Manoah, Toronto, 12-5; Taillon, New York, 11-2; Urquidy, Houston, 11-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 10-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-5; M.Pérez, Texas, 9-3; Cortes, New York, 9-3.

