THROUGH AUGUST 9
AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Min
|97
|365
|120
|59
|.329
|Devers Bos
|94
|377
|117
|64
|.310
|Bogaerts Bos
|106
|394
|122
|61
|.310
|Gurriel Jr. Tor
|99
|366
|113
|47
|.309
|Benintendi NYY
|104
|381
|117
|45
|.307
|Kirk Tor
|98
|321
|98
|49
|.305
|Judge NYY
|106
|403
|122
|93
|.303
|France Sea
|92
|364
|110
|41
|.302
|Giménez Cle
|97
|318
|96
|42
|.302
|T.Anderson ChW
|79
|332
|100
|50
|.301
Home Runs
Judge, New York, 44; Alvarez, Houston, 30; Rizzo, New York, 27; Buxton, Minnesota, 26; Seager, Texas, 25; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Stanton, New York, 24; Devers, Boston, 24; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 24; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 23.
Runs Batted In
Judge, New York, 98; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 87; Alvarez, Houston, 73; A.García, Texas, 71; Tucker, Houston, 68; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 68; Rizzo, New York, 66; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 65; Bichette, Toronto, 64; Stanton, New York, 61.
Pitching
Verlander, Houston, 15-3; Cease, Chicago, 12-4; Manoah, Toronto, 12-5; Taillon, New York, 11-2; Urquidy, Houston, 11-4; F.Valdez, Houston, 10-4; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-5; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-5; M.Pérez, Texas, 9-3; Cortes, New York, 9-3.
