THROUGH MAY 13

NATIONAL LEAGUE

GABHRPct.
Arraez Mia371365214.382
Acuña Jr. Atl391525234.342
E.Díaz Col351133714.327
Castellanos Phi391514930.325
Nimmo NYM391464722.322
Happ ChC381384316.312
Gurriel Jr. Ari351294023.310
Goldschmidt StL391554826.310
T.Estrada SF371494626.309
Friedl Cin371243813.306

Home Runs

Alonso, New York, 13; Wisdom, Chicago, 12; Muncy, Los Angeles, 12; Olson, Atlanta, 11; Tellez, Milwaukee, 10; 6 tied at 9.

Runs Batted In

Murphy, Atlanta, 32; Alonso, New York, 31; Lindor, New York, 30; Muncy, Los Angeles, 29; Olson, Atlanta, 29; Fraley, Cincinnati, 28; C.Walker, Arizona, 28; Bohm, Philadelphia, 28; Gorman, St. Louis, 27; Albies, Atlanta, 27.

Pitching

Steele, Chicago, 6-0; Gallen, Arizona, 6-1; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 6-2; Keller, Pittsburgh, 5-1; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 5-3; May, Los Angeles, 4-1; Strider, Atlanta, 4-1; Smyly, Chicago, 4-1; 4 tied at 4-2.

