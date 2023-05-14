THROUGH MAY 13
NATIONAL LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|H
|R
|Pct.
|Arraez Mia
|37
|136
|52
|14
|.382
|Acuña Jr. Atl
|39
|152
|52
|34
|.342
|E.Díaz Col
|35
|113
|37
|14
|.327
|Castellanos Phi
|39
|151
|49
|30
|.325
|Nimmo NYM
|39
|146
|47
|22
|.322
|Happ ChC
|38
|138
|43
|16
|.312
|Gurriel Jr. Ari
|35
|129
|40
|23
|.310
|Goldschmidt StL
|39
|155
|48
|26
|.310
|T.Estrada SF
|37
|149
|46
|26
|.309
|Friedl Cin
|37
|124
|38
|13
|.306
Home Runs
Alonso, New York, 13; Wisdom, Chicago, 12; Muncy, Los Angeles, 12; Olson, Atlanta, 11; Tellez, Milwaukee, 10; 6 tied at 9.
Runs Batted In
Murphy, Atlanta, 32; Alonso, New York, 31; Lindor, New York, 30; Muncy, Los Angeles, 29; Olson, Atlanta, 29; Fraley, Cincinnati, 28; C.Walker, Arizona, 28; Bohm, Philadelphia, 28; Gorman, St. Louis, 27; Albies, Atlanta, 27.
Pitching
Steele, Chicago, 6-0; Gallen, Arizona, 6-1; Kershaw, Los Angeles, 6-2; Keller, Pittsburgh, 5-1; J.Urías, Los Angeles, 5-3; May, Los Angeles, 4-1; Strider, Atlanta, 4-1; Smyly, Chicago, 4-1; 4 tied at 4-2.
